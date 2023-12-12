BLM and other groups working together to keep wintering big game animals safe in recreational areas

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management along with the Wood River Land Trust and the cities of Bellevue and Hailey is reminding everyone who plans to recreate in the Wood River Valley to be mindful of the big game animals during the winter months ahead.

The goal is to balance recreation opportunities and to reduce human versus wildlife conflicts; the group is asking everyone to look for wildlife before you go to an area.

If you see deer or elk, please go to another site to avoid disturbing them, also dogs should be leashed, and under strict voice control. If not, then leave them at home.

BLM Shoshone Filed Manager Codie Martin says that ”Depending on how the winter unfolds, specific restrictions may be implemented to protect wintering wildlife. These could include a no-dog restriction in certain areas, or if warranted, human-entry closures.”

Everyone needs to consider their potential impacts to deer and elk and adjust their plans accordingly.

Information signs are posted at all main access points where conflicts have historically occurred within the Wood River Valley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.