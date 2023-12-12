Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Caldwell woman is dead after being hit by a car in Canyon County.

Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue on South Kimball Avenue near Felton St., when he struck a pedestrian near the roadway.

The 46-year-old pedestrian was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she later died.

According to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, she has been identified as Victoria Esparza.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and didn’t sustain any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.