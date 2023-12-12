Advertise with Us
CSI’s Val Sarti-Cipriani signs with Cal State Bakersfield

The sophomore outside hitter had a fantastic fall with the Golden Eagles being named a third-team Region 18 selection and named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team last month.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball player Val Sarti-Cipriani has signed to continue the rest of her college volleyball career with Cal State Bakersfield.

The sophomore outside hitter had a fantastic fall with the Golden Eagles being named a third-team Region 18 selection and named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team last month.

CSI finished the regular season 27-10 and went 9-2 in conference play.

At the tournament, she helped CSI to a seventh-place finish as they were in the tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Milan, Italy native now takes her talents to California to compete with the Roadrunners.

They are a Division 1 program that competes in the Big West Conference, where they finished with a 6-24 record this season.

Sarti-Cipriani will enroll in classes next semester.

