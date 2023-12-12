Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are learning more about a Twin Falls woman who was arrested last Thursday in Arizona, as well as a search warrant that was executed one week ago.

Law enforcement agencies in Phoenix arrested 40-year-old Angelica Martinez for aiding and abetting first degree murder, plus a warrant for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On December 4th, Twin Falls Police officers and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Martinez’s home, located at 268 Ramage Street, according to court documents.

They were searching for evidence related to the double homicide at Tint Shop V on December 1st, that claimed the lives of Jaime Bravo Rodriguez and Jesse Ortiz-Meda, as told to KMVT by Lt. Craig Stotts.

Officers reported in the affidavit, they discovered controlled substances in the home.

The court then issued an amended search warrant to seize the controlled substances.

There’s no word yet on when Martinez will be extradited back to Idaho, according to Twin Falls County Prosecutor, Grant Loebs.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

