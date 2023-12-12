Advertise with Us
Holiday gas prices are much lower than last year

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you still unsure about hitting the road for the holidays? Well, this year’s gas prices may actually be working in your favor to make the trip.

It is typical to see gas prices fall to some extent during the winter season as the fuel mix used contains cheaper ingredients which lowers the energy efficiency but makes it possible to ignite the gasoline in these colder temperatures.

This year regular gas prices in the Twin Falls metro area are averaging around $3.30 a gallon. However, in other areas of the Magic Valley specifically the Mini-Cassia Region gas prices have fallen below three dollars a gallon.

How does this stack up with last year and what effects, if any, will it have on holiday travel?

“The other thing that’s working in our favor is gas prices and everyone wants to know where those are at. And we’re in a little bit of good news right now, we are about 50 cents a gallon cheaper than we were a year ago here in Idaho,” Triple A Spokesperson Matthew Conde said.

“So, what that tells us is a lot more people are going to be able to come off the sidelines, there’s not going to be near that last minute concern about ‘Can I go? Should I go?’ People are going to be able to travel by and large.”

If you are hitting the road for the holidays remember that you can compare gas prices in the area with certain smartphone apps to help you find the best deals.

