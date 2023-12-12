Advertise with Us
Idaho Contraceptive Education Network advocates for ongoing access to contraceptives

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A newly formed organization aims to protect and expand access to contraceptives in Idaho. The group, called Idaho Contraceptive Education Network (ICEN), intends to enhance public education about the function of various contraceptive methods and encourage dialogue about their importance to Idahoans.

ICEN is spearheaded by Kelley Packer, former state representative and executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities; Tara Malek, business owner and former candidate for state senate; and Laurie Lickley, former state representative and rancher.

According to ICEN, while Idaho has laws in place protecting access to contraceptives, the issue has increasingly been intertwined with other hot-button issues that could potentially reduce access.

“This group is going to be able to provide resources to the general public—to men to women to families, as well as legislatures who are curious about what is a contraceptive. Let’s talk about their utilization and often times, they’re not just used to prevent pregnancies, their also used to help with women’s help matters like endometriosis, and also help prevent acne,” said Lickley.

Idahoans interested in sharing their support of continued access to contraceptives may join the network by visiting idahocen.org/join. Members will receive information about network events and activities, have the opportunity to share their own stories about the role contraceptives have played in their own life and family planning, and much more.

