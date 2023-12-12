IDFG conducting mule deer survey in Magic Valley the next couple of days

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the next several weeks, wildlife biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be flying mule deer surveys across many of the region’s game management units.

The purpose of these surveys is to gather abundance and herd composition information which is used by game managers to evaluate population trends, herd productivity, survival and ultimately, will be used during big game season-setting discussions.

Residents in the Magic Valley should be aware that they may see the survey helicopter flying low over the landscape over the next several weeks.

Many assume that Fish and Game conducts deer surveys in every unit, every year. While this may seem logical, there are many different factors that influence how often population counts can occur across the state.

Fish and Game reports that a population survey takes a significant amount of personnel time and resources to complete. Combine these costs with very high hourly rates to use helicopters, upwards of $1,500/hour, and the combined costs can easily exceed the annual budget allocated for population monitoring.

According to the IDFG in late December and early January helicopter operations will also be used to place radio collars on mule deer fawns in the South Hills, Bennett front and Picabo Hills area and elk calves along the Bennett front. Capture operations will use both drive nets and net gunning to capture fawns and net gunning to capture elk calves. The information gained from these projects will be used to estimate the health and survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves and document seasonal movements.

For more information about big game management in the Magic Valley Region contact the regional office at (208) 324-4359.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.