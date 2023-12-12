Advertise with Us
Kimberly School District discusses 4-day vs 5-day and hybrid schedules

The Kimberly School District Board of Education held its second panel Monday, to look into having a four-day or hybrid school week schedule in the future.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:48 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly School District Board of Education held its second panel Monday, to look into having a four-day or hybrid school week schedule in the future. Various stakeholders were present either in person of via zoom to discuss the pros and cons of 4-day, 5-day, and hybrid school week schedules.

Last Monday they discussed the pros and cons to various learning models and addressed concerns about alternate learning models and its effect on student academic achievement. This week they shared data from surveys pertaining to whether schools and classified staff members agreed to a five-day school week or a four-day schedule.

“The data told us that teachers ranked the idea of being on a 5-day week above being on a 4-day week; so, there was some feedback that the teachers actually enjoyed the scheduled we’re on. Every data point matters, and so it’s a question of what does all that mean, and we got some feedback to talk about why they felt that way,” said high school teacher and long-range committee member, Brett Welch.

Surveys showed that teachers agreed that a 5-day week was better for student achievement in the Kimberly School District and felt that a 4-day schedule would not be enough support to maintain that achievement. Kimberly Superintendent, Luke Schroeder says the district will more than likely have a recommendation or a plan in place by February of next year, regarding whether to enforce a 4-day week or a hybrid schedule for schools.

On January 8, the school district will hold one last meeting for community feedback.

