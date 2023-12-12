Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Les Schwab Week of Giving donated pallets of food to area food pantries

Les Schwab Tire, United Way of South-Central Idaho and Vestis, formerly Aramark, have joined forces to give back to the community ahead of Christmas.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A food pantry in Buhl received a large donation of food Monday morning.

Les Schwab Tire, United Way of South-Central Idaho and Vestis, formerly Aramark, have joined forces to give back to the community ahead of Christmas, they call it the Week of Giving.

“The last few weeks we’ve been working with a couple of different people, United Way and all the Les Schwab stores, and we’ve been collecting food for a food drive for all the pantries in the area,” said James Edwards, the manager of Les Schwab Tires in Buhl.

Now, after getting the community involved in donating food, they are able to drop off seven to eight pallets of food per food pantry.

The food pantries they are delivering to include: Martha and Mary’s Food Pantry in Jerome, the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls, West End Food Pantry in Buhl, South Central Community Action Partnership in Burley, the Hunger Coalition in Bellevue and the Veteran’s Affairs in Twin Falls.

“Some of the more stable food that they need, the protein, things like that, we’ve got peanut butter, canned meat, cereal, things that are non-perishable, things that will replenish the food pantries,” said Bill Maikranz, the CEO of United Way of South Central Idaho.

At the West End Food Pantry in Buhl, Terry Park, the director, says she has seen an increase in need over the past few months.

She serves 386 clients from Buhl and Castleford, she says her pantry relies on donations and is so grateful for this one.

“It’s going to help a lot because we were so low on chili, and fruit, and those are the most expensive things that we find, that and ready to eat soups,” said Terry Park, the director of West End Food Pantry in Buhl.

This is the 4th time that Les Scwhab Tires has hosted their Week of Giving, and they say it is really a no-brainer to give back to the communities in this way.

“It’s our way of being able to give back to the community, our community has supported us by coming in and visiting us, and buying our products and letting us service them and this is our way of giving back to them,” Edwards explained. “It’s amazing how many people are in need during Christmas time and the winter months, people don’t have the money to buy this stuff, and you know the seniors, this is our way of helping everybody, this is our way of giving back.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise

Latest News

Les Schwab Tire, United Way of South-Central Idaho and Vestis, formerly Aramark, have joined...
Week of Giving commences in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls Police officers and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at...
More details revealed about Dec. 4 search warrant executed at Twin Falls home
Birth control pills at a Planned Parenthood in Austin.
Idaho Contraceptive Education Network advocates for ongoing access to contraceptives
The Kimberly School District is working to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming march 10th...
Kimberly School District discusses 4-day vs 5-day and hybrid schedules