Les Schwab Week of Giving donated pallets of food to area food pantries

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A food pantry in Buhl received a large donation of food Monday morning.

Les Schwab Tire, United Way of South-Central Idaho and Vestis, formerly Aramark, have joined forces to give back to the community ahead of Christmas, they call it the Week of Giving.

“The last few weeks we’ve been working with a couple of different people, United Way and all the Les Schwab stores, and we’ve been collecting food for a food drive for all the pantries in the area,” said James Edwards, the manager of Les Schwab Tires in Buhl.

Now, after getting the community involved in donating food, they are able to drop off seven to eight pallets of food per food pantry.

The food pantries they are delivering to include: Martha and Mary’s Food Pantry in Jerome, the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls, West End Food Pantry in Buhl, South Central Community Action Partnership in Burley, the Hunger Coalition in Bellevue and the Veteran’s Affairs in Twin Falls.

“Some of the more stable food that they need, the protein, things like that, we’ve got peanut butter, canned meat, cereal, things that are non-perishable, things that will replenish the food pantries,” said Bill Maikranz, the CEO of United Way of South Central Idaho.

At the West End Food Pantry in Buhl, Terry Park, the director, says she has seen an increase in need over the past few months.

She serves 386 clients from Buhl and Castleford, she says her pantry relies on donations and is so grateful for this one.

“It’s going to help a lot because we were so low on chili, and fruit, and those are the most expensive things that we find, that and ready to eat soups,” said Terry Park, the director of West End Food Pantry in Buhl.

This is the 4th time that Les Scwhab Tires has hosted their Week of Giving, and they say it is really a no-brainer to give back to the communities in this way.

“It’s our way of being able to give back to the community, our community has supported us by coming in and visiting us, and buying our products and letting us service them and this is our way of giving back to them,” Edwards explained. “It’s amazing how many people are in need during Christmas time and the winter months, people don’t have the money to buy this stuff, and you know the seniors, this is our way of helping everybody, this is our way of giving back.”

