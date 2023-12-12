Monday Idaho prep basketball scores
Not too many games on Monday night, but some close ones to open up the week
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not too many games on Monday night, but some close ones to open up the week
Boys basketball scores
Lighthouse 50, Oakley 49
Girls basketball scores
Jerome 66, Burley 38
- Burley: Lorien Schulties 16 points
Minico 62, Wood River 23
Mountain Home 45, Twin Falls 43
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.