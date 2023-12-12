Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Monday Idaho prep basketball scores

Not too many games on Monday night, but some close ones to open up the week
Not too many games Monday night, but close ones down the stretch.
Not too many games Monday night, but close ones down the stretch.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not too many games on Monday night, but some close ones to open up the week

Boys basketball scores

Lighthouse 50, Oakley 49

Girls basketball scores

Jerome 66, Burley 38

  • Burley: Lorien Schulties 16 points

Minico 62, Wood River 23

Mountain Home 45, Twin Falls 43

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise

Latest News

McMurdie helped lead the Bruins to a first place 11-1 record in conference play last season...
Twin Falls’ Sydney McMurdie signs to the University of Minnesota Crookston to play softball
The sophomore outside hitter had a fantastic fall with the Golden Eagles being named a...
CSI’s Val Sarti-Cipriani signs with Cal State Bakersfield
After going 1-1 over the weekend at the Rob Green Classic, the Golden Eagles Dropped to an...
CSI men's basketball splits Iowa road trip
The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs...
Vandals season comes to an end after loss to Albany