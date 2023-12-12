Advertise with Us
Open enrollment deadline for healthcare insurance through Your Health Idaho is Friday, Dec. 15th

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, is the deadline for Idahoans to enroll in a healthcare plan through the state marketplace.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Open enrollment for Your Health Idaho ends on Friday and Idahoans only have a few days left to secure health coverage for next year.

Idaho residents have until midnight this Friday, December 15, 2023 to apply and enroll in a health plan through Idaho’s health insurance marketplace, Your Health Idaho.

You can apply for tax credits and health insurance at the same time on the application at yourhealthidaho.org

The marketplace provided by the state is the only place Idahoans can receive a tax credit and Cost-Sharing Reductions for their health insurance coverage. 90% of those already enrolled for 2024 coverage qualify for a tax credit.

Now is also the time for Idahoans who do not receive health insurance through their employer and do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare to find out if they may be eligible to enroll in a plan through Your Health Idaho.

After December 15, those seeking health insurance will have to wait until next fall to enroll in a plan unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event, such as marriage, having a child, or losing employer-sponsored coverage.

