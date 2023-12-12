Staying home: Eduardo Nieves becomes the first player to sign with the CSI men’s soccer program

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell’s Eduardo Nieves has signed to play soccer for the College of Southern Idaho.

He’ll stay in the area and compete with the Golden Eagles starting next fall.

CSI is getting a fantastic player in Nieves, who led the state in both goals (38) and points (82) his senior season, all while helping lead his team to a conference championship.

He told KMVT the reason he chose CSI was to stay at home.

“Well, it’s a close college, and since I live in Wendell, it’ll be easy to get there and back,” Nieves said. “Honestly, I’ve always wanted to go to a close college and stay at home.”

Safe to say, the College of Southern Idaho will be happy he is staying near home.

He will be the first signing for the CSI men’s soccer team.

Nieves is representing himself and the school in many ways.

He will be the first Wendell soccer player in nearly a decade to play collegiate soccer and will be a first-generation student to head to college.

He said staying in town is to be around his family.

“Mostly, I want to stay close to my parents,” Nieves said. “They’ve always been there, and they’ve always supported me in what I do.”

You can catch Nieves and CSI on the pitch next fall.

