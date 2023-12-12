Trees for Hope lot brings Christmas cheer, addiction assistance to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas Day is just two weeks away and if you are still in need of a tree, but also want to help the community this holiday season, there may be a Christmas tree lot for you.

The Trees for Hope lot located at 189 Locust Street North in Twin Falls still has some inventory left for this holiday season.

This tree lot, however, gives back one hundred percent of their proceeds to fund the Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest residential drug and alcohol recovery programs for women right here in the Magic Valley.

The tree lot is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Adult Teen Challenge and for one woman she says the center saved her life and she wants to help others as well.

“I came out of addiction, so I know the need is great here in the Twin Falls Valley. Without centers people aren’t able to get the help they need...[So far] we sold 274 so far and we still have 74 more to go and were trying to get them all sold because again its raising funds for our center,” said Skyy Bootsma, a Recovery Coach with the Teen-Adult Challenge.

The Trees for Hope lot is looking to clear out their inventory before Christmas Day and if you would like to get a tree, as well as support a good cause, they will be open while supplies last.

