Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Trees for Hope lot brings Christmas cheer, addiction assistance to the Magic Valley

One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Adult and Teen Challenges recovery programs here in Twin Falls.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas Day is just two weeks away and if you are still in need of a tree, but also want to help the community this holiday season, there may be a Christmas tree lot for you.

The Trees for Hope lot located at 189 Locust Street North in Twin Falls still has some inventory left for this holiday season.

This tree lot, however, gives back one hundred percent of their proceeds to fund the Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest residential drug and alcohol recovery programs for women right here in the Magic Valley.

The tree lot is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Adult Teen Challenge and for one woman she says the center saved her life and she wants to help others as well.

“I came out of addiction, so I know the need is great here in the Twin Falls Valley. Without centers people aren’t able to get the help they need...[So far] we sold 274 so far and we still have 74 more to go and were trying to get them all sold because again its raising funds for our center,” said Skyy Bootsma, a Recovery Coach with the Teen-Adult Challenge.

The Trees for Hope lot is looking to clear out their inventory before Christmas Day and if you would like to get a tree, as well as support a good cause, they will be open while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {12/11/2023}
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby
Ice on a sidewalk
The South Central Public Health District is reminding residents to be cautions when walking on ice and snow
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Finding your property lines