Twin Falls’ Sydney McMurdie signs to the University of Minnesota Crookston to play softball

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Note from the sports director (We apologize for audio technical difficulties during the interview)

Twin Falls’ Sydney McMurdie signed to continue her academic and athletic career playing softball at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

She signed at the beginning of December, but the announcement came Monday in front of friends and family.

She told KMVT that Minnesota Crookston felt like home.

“It’s super homie, and it’s not a big campus. The girl that gave us a tour said you could walk on campus and always see familiar faces, and someone will always smile at you,” McMurdie said. “It’s just like a big family.”

McMurdie helped lead the Bruins to a first-place 11-1 record in conference play last season, and a state playoff series win against third-seeded Blackfoot.

She led the team in batting average (.444), earned run average (4.61), hits (40), and rbi’s (35).

It’s safe to say she’s ready for her senior year.

“I’m hoping to win state, I want to win state this year,” McMurdie said. “We’re all super excited for this season, especially with having five seniors that have been together, so I think we’re going to be able to build and do well this year.

She was also the Bruins’ No. 1 pitcher last season.

She was 10-3 in 21 appearances, with 113 strikeouts over the campaign.

