Umpqua Bank hosts Warm Hearts Winter Drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Umpqua Bank is currently hosting the Warm Hearts Winter Drive to support the Twin Falls community.

The drive helps to raise money for local charities and 12 non-profit organizations throughout central and south central Idaho, and partners with homeless shelters.

The Warm Hearts Drive has been going on since 2015 and Umpqua Bank has raised over $2 million, since then, their goal is to reach $300,000 this holiday season, they are currently at about $100,00.

Kateera Brown, branch manager of their Twin Falls location explains the goal of this campaign, “Now that we’ve merged, Umpqua intends to continue the legacy. Our goal is to ensure that our shelters and non-profit organizations have those things that they need during the winter months.”

Some of the organizations are the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho, Helping Hearts and Hands and the Boise Mission.

Umpqua accepts not only monetary donations but also warm winter clothing such as boots, jackets, and blankets, the deadline for donations is December 31st.

