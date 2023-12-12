Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Year-end travel outlook with AAA

Year-end travel outlook with AAA
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As we head into the final holiday of the year and the new year shortly after many Idahoans will be hitting the road. According to AAA this Christmas season will be busier than Thanksgiving and Independence Day put together.

To help break down how many Americans will be traveling we were joined by Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho on Rise and Shine.

To know how many Americans will be traveling and where they are going for their final vacations of year click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD
The community mourns the loss of two individuals as there are still no suspects in custody.
Still no suspects in custody as TFPD continues to investigate shooting at a local business

Latest News

Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Les Schwab Tire, United Way of South-Central Idaho and Vestis, formerly Aramark, have joined...
Week of Giving commences in the Magic Valley
Week of Giving
Les Schwab Week of Giving donated pallets of food to area food pantries