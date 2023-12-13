Cassia Regional Tech Center gives students hands-on learning experience in multiple career paths

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CTE, or Career Technical Education has been growing in demand in Idaho, but you might not know that the very first high school CTE Center in the state is in Burley and has been operating for more than 20 years.

The Cassia Regional Technical Center in Burley services high school students from Cassia County, Valley School District and a few from Minico, who are interested in furthering their knowledge on a specific skill.

“They enroll in what we call programs or pathways, and they are specifically designed to enhance skills in certain areas,” said Kit Kanekoa, the principal at Cassia Regional Tech Center.

The pathways include CNA, EMT, Computer Programming, Automotive and Diesel, Industrial Welding, Digital Design and Graphic Design.

The principal says the students who enroll in the tech center are making a big commitment, as this is on top of their regular classes.

400 students total are enrolled in the Tech Center.

“We are aligned with not only secondary education, but with industry, and so we can find you internships, we can find you jobs, places that will help you grow in whatever skill you are looking to invest your time into,” said Kanekoa.

Scott Street, who teaches Automotive Technology has been a part of the program since it began.

He says he has been able to connect students with jobs right after they graduate, and the shops in the area are thankful for the high level of training the Tech Center provides.

“There is a shortage of automotive technicians around, the kids in here are learning skills that can get them jobs, and careers, and high paying jobs and careers, and since I’ve been here, the shortage of technicians, the shops being able to get people have gone down, we are trying to be able to provide a source for them,” said Scott Street, the automotive technology teacher.

Two students say they enjoy what they are learning, and whether or not they go into the field or not, it is a useful skill to have.

“Right now we are learning about engines, taking them apart and putting them back together and measuring them,” said Will Osterhout, who is a junior at Declo High School.

“I’ve always kind of liked cars, but I don’t know much about them, so I just wanted to learn different things about them, and how to work on them,” said Sadie Higley, a junior at Oakley High School.

