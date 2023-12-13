CSI Lady Golden Eagles win fourth straight game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Lady Golden Eagles welcomed in Western Wyoming Community College Tuesday evening.

CSI led 33-30 at the half, then flipped the offensive switch.

The Golden Eagles would score 21 in the third, which gave them a huge lead, as they put the game to rest and won 73-60.

Freshmen guards Kennedy Gillette and Makeili Ika would the team with 12 and 11 points each in the win.

Ika told KMVT postgame that the Golden Eagles are enjoying the win streak.

“We’re feeling better off the four-win streak, we’re trying to keep playing together and just keep learning and moving on,” Ika said. “We’ve had a couple of rough games, but it’s nothing to hold us back. We just try to keep moving forward.”

CSI is back on the road Saturday as they travel to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to take on Laramie County Community College.

