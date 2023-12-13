Advertise with Us
Dog survives being lost in desert for a week, found by strangers

A dog was found a week after it went missing in the desert. (SOURCE: KMPH, Bridgette Brannan, Google)
By KMPH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KMPH) – The weekend of Thanksgiving, the Brannan family headed out to the desert in Ridgecrest, about a four-hour drive, for their annual camping trip with their five dogs.

Peggy Brannan, the dog’s owner, said the group was alarmed by a loud sound.

“We were sitting there around the campfire one night, early evening, and this was like the third day we were there and all of a sudden when this loud boom hit,” she said.

She mentioned their 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Carly, was scared by the sound of fireworks and ran off when they began going off.

“We all got in our side-by-sides and started looking for her, and we couldn’t find her,” she said. “The next day, we all went out there looking and calling for her. Couldn’t find her.”

For a couple of days, the family looked for Carly in the desert with no luck.

In desperation, Brannan’s granddaughter posted on a Ridgecrest Facebook page asking if anyone had found their dog.

Someone finally messaged the granddaughter, saying they had found Carly.

A week after the dog went missing, a group from Lancaster went for a day ride on their dirt bikes in Ridgecrest. They said they had taken different trail than they normally ride on and found Carly 10 miles from the Brannan’s campground.

“I just can’t believe, like she’s ten years old. She has cataracts really bad. And, you know, she’s like shaven down so for her to be out there in 28 degree weather, you know, at night with the winds and stuff out there. Like I just can’t, for a week, I can’t believe she actually survived. I’m still in disbelief,” Bridgette Brannan, Peggy Brannan’s granddaughter, said.

The Brannan family is now calling the reunion with their dog a Christmas miracle.

“I mean, they are just as important to us as my grandkids and my great-grandkids and family. They’re a part of the family,” Peggy Brannan said.

Copyright 2023 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

