Idaho Department of Education announces winners of 2023 holiday card contest

Fifth grader Aryan Eruvuru of Trail Wind Elementary in Boise swept the K-6 category with a scene of two penguins enjoying a snowy winter night .(kMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Idaho students will have their artwork featured on the Idaho Department of Education’s 2023 holiday card contest.

This year, the Idaho Department of Education has selected two overall winners, one from grades K-6 and one from grades 7-12. Fifth grader Aryan Eruvuru from Trail Wind Elementary in Boise won the K-6 category with a scene of two penguins enjoying a snowy winter night.

The second winner from Soda Springs, Ashley Lind, drew minimalist tree and holiday cardinals for the 7-12 category. Their submissions were selected from over 900 entries from students from across the state.

“These themes every year it’s just holiday, winter scenes, anything for like the holiday spirit, it was a really tough decision process this year, we had a lot of really good entries. You know, once the blue ribbon or the panel has decided who’s going to go to the general voting, we kind of thought we had an idea of who was going to win, and we got really surprised, so it’s always interesting,” Public Information Officer, Maggie T. Reynolds.

The two winning pieces have been printed on the Idaho Department of Education’s annual. Holiday cards and the winning artists will receive cards for their own personal use this holiday season.

The contest also named K-12 grade level winners:

• Kindergarten: Joy McClatchy, home school, Soda Springs

• First grade: Quincy Mak, Liberty Elementary, Boise

• Second grade: Elena Miller, Reed Elementary, Kuna

• Third grade: Madeline Bastar, Thirkill Elementary, Soda Springs

• Fourth grade: Addy Qualls, Rendezvous Upper Elementary, Driggs

• Fifth grade: Aryan Eruvuru, Trail Wind Elementary, Boise

• Sixth grade: Daniel Cook, Washington Elementary, Sandpoint

• Seventh grade: Shiloh Dlugolonski, home school, Boise

• Eighth grade: Ashley Lind, home school, Soda Springs

• Ninth grade: Liddia Jane Gonzalez, Malad High School, Malad

• Tenth grade: Adi Schow, Malad High School, Malad

• Eleventh grade: Alexa Cram, Malad High School, Malad

• Twelfth grade: Addler Garrett, Malad High School, Malad

