Idaho Law Enforcement creates new campaign, "Don't Click December"

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s the holiday season, and fraudsters are ramping up efforts to steal your hard-earned cash.

So if you receive an email or text message that says a package can’t be delivered, or there is a problem with your bank account or credit card, beware it might be a scam.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, the FBI, and Idaho law enforcement have released their campaign, “Don’t Click December.”

The goal of the campaign is to protect Idahoans and to educate everyone to be more cautious when opening emails, texts, and even pop-up windows from unknown sources.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwitz visited the KMVT studio and explained how this campaign helps Idahoans, “by sharing these messages and actually the videos are great they give you tips and actually show you what some of these scams actually look like on your screen, so you can sort of be weary and know what to look for.”

The timing is intentional because of the holidays coming up, when many people are ordering gifts or expecting gifts to be delivered.

Many of the scams come in the form of texts or emails, claiming that your package wasn’t able to be delivered.

“During the holidays we see an uptick in people shopping online, people having packages delivered, looking for deals. Criminals know this and they try to take advantage of our online shopping activity during this time of the year,” Hurwitz says.

There is also a scam telling you, that you have to renew a subscription.

The person on the other line can be posing as a subscription service you use or you don’t.

Hurwitz gives advice on how to approach the situation cautiously, “maybe the email address has a misspelling, always look at the email addresses, maybe there’s other misspellings in the text and then of course be careful about what you order.” He added, “if you’re not expecting a package, be really cautious if there’s some mysterious package someone’s telling you is being delivered to you and that you need to do something.”

These scams usually need you to log in to a website or even give personal information.

