Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

NWS talks to KMVT about fog and how it can impact your commute

Both fog and freezing fog make driving difficult at best and visibility issues are going to be the biggest concern for all drivers.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With fog in the forecast for the next several mornings it’s a good reminder that driving can become hazardous in these conditions.

Both fog and freezing fog make driving difficult at best and visibility issues are going to be the biggest concern for all drivers.

Freezing fog is exactly that, fog with freezing temperatures.

It can create black ice from ice deposits that condenses on pavement. And creates slick road conditions along with visibility issues. Making travel extremely dangerous and hard to navigate. As we saw when a multi-car accident in Pocatello happened recently.

John Keyes with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says, “You don’t have to have dense fog necessarily to have impacts from freezing fog obviously dense freezing fog you’re going to have some high-end instantaneous impacts with ice depositing on surfaces that can create black ice. You can still have visibility a couple of miles and there’s enough ice being deposited out of the fog onto the surface and the roads to create slick conditions.”

If you do come across any form of fog, there are some things you can do.

Slow down, turn on your low beams, and follow the white lines of the road. You can also check weather conditions on the KMVT weather app and Idaho transportation department cameras on Idaho 511.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD

Latest News

Loris man charged in Sunday morning shooting
Grayson McCall commits to NC State
Veterinarian accused of violating drug distribution laws
Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
Mount Canaan, Galilee churches to present ‘Nativity’
New home program available in Texarkana, Texas
New home program available in Texarkana, Texas