NWS talks to KMVT about fog and how it can impact your commute

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With fog in the forecast for the next several mornings it’s a good reminder that driving can become hazardous in these conditions.

Both fog and freezing fog make driving difficult at best and visibility issues are going to be the biggest concern for all drivers.

Freezing fog is exactly that, fog with freezing temperatures.

It can create black ice from ice deposits that condenses on pavement. And creates slick road conditions along with visibility issues. Making travel extremely dangerous and hard to navigate. As we saw when a multi-car accident in Pocatello happened recently.

John Keyes with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says, “You don’t have to have dense fog necessarily to have impacts from freezing fog obviously dense freezing fog you’re going to have some high-end instantaneous impacts with ice depositing on surfaces that can create black ice. You can still have visibility a couple of miles and there’s enough ice being deposited out of the fog onto the surface and the roads to create slick conditions.”

If you do come across any form of fog, there are some things you can do.

Slow down, turn on your low beams, and follow the white lines of the road. You can also check weather conditions on the KMVT weather app and Idaho transportation department cameras on Idaho 511.

