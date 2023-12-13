Shaw, Fredrick Garth

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fredrick Garth Shaw, an 86-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.

He was born July 9, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Samuel Holbrook and Eliza Cordelia Nye Shaw. He was raised in Burley on a farm milking cows and doing farm work. When Garth was about six or seven years old, he harrowed the farm ground with a team of horses. He accomplished this by his father placing a board on the harrow with Garth standing on the board with the horses’ reins in his hands.

As he grew and was too big to stand on the board he would simply walk behind the horses with the reins in his hands. Garth graduated from Burley High School in 1955. After his eighteenth birthday he joined the United States Marines and served for seven years. He later served in the United States Air Force for five years. He farmed for many years and retired from the Idaho Department of Corrections in 1999.

He married Martha Louthan and they had four children: Marlin Kent (Dana) Shaw, Bryan Shaw, Cynthia (Mark) Dalton, and Terrance Shaw (deceased). They later divorced.

He married the love of his life, Lareta Christenson Lee on August 10, 1979, in the Odgen Utah Temple. She brought three children to this marriage: Richard Lee (deceased), Jeanne Kerbs, and Brenda Holm.

Garth loved his siblings and enjoyed going for rides with his brothers, Harry and Jerry. His best friend in life was his sister, Virginia. They did everything together.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the Gospel. He served many years in the scouting program.

He really enjoyed going to the wrestling matches to watch his son’s wrestle. In 1985, after an accidental fall, he loved and appreciated his daughter taking care of him.

Garth is survived by his wife, Lareta Shaw of Heyburn; his children and Lareta’s children; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Virginia McCulloch, Betty Kinghorn, Harry (Soni) Shaw, and Jerry (Beverly) Shaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Terrance Shaw; one stepson, Richard Lee; two granddaughters, Desiree Lee and Mandilee Holm; a brother Samuel Shaw; and two sisters, Marge Longhurst and Selma Morell.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn 1st Ward, located at 530 Villa Drive in Heyburn, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Justin Mitchell. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenwilson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

