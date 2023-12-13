Various school districts across Idaho have received bomb threats, including Castleford

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement agencies across Idaho have received reports of bomb threats at various school districts.

A spokesperson for the West Ada School District shared with CBS2 in Boise, information received from the Idaho Criminal Intelligence Center (ICIC), saying that the threats received by multiple school districts across Idaho Wednesday morning are not specific or targeted and the ICIC believes the bomb threats are in fact a hoax.

The threats appear to have been sent via email to different school districts across the state. So far, Emmett and Vallivue School Districts report receiving the threat.

KMVT reached out to area law enforcement agencies in our viewing area and asked if any school districts within the seven counties received bomb threat. Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said that she is aware that Castleford received an email, the Student Resource Officer did a sweep of the school and check security cameras, and it was determined that it wasn’t a valid threat.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.