Various school districts across Idaho have received bomb threats, as law enforcement continues to investigate

Several Idaho school districts report receiving bomb threats via emal.
Several Idaho school districts report receiving bomb threats via emal.(MGN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement agencies across Idaho have received reports of bomb threats at various school districts.

A spokesperson for the West Ada School District shared with CBS2 in Boise, information received from the Idaho Criminal Intelligence Center (ICIC), saying that the threats received by multiple school districts across Idaho Wednesday morning are not specific or targeted and the ICIC believes the bomb threats are in fact a hoax.

The threats appear to have been sent via email to different school districts across the state. So far, Emmett and Vallivue School Districts report receiving the threat.

KMVT reached out to area law enforcement agencies in our viewing area and asked if any school districts within the seven counties received bomb threats, and we were told they had not.

