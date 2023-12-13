Why not me: Tasia Cobbs to compete on national stage in World Axe Throwing competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One resident in Twin Falls is competing at the highest level of axe throwing.

Tasia Cobbs started working at a local venue where she fell in love with the sport. From there, she began to compete and travel all over the United States and the world to compete in tournaments.

That led her to her latest event as she will participate in the World Axe Throwing League, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t expect to be on ESPN. I went to judge the competition but thought I could compete, and it could be a real thing, I’m going to do it,” Cobbs said. “It was 17 hours of competition straight with my team until 3 a.m. and then we got on ESPN the next day and filmed.

Cobbs and her team filmed the event in Appleton, Wisconsin November 9-12th. The competition will be broadcast throughout next year.

She became fascinated with Twin Blades Axe Throwing when they opened in June 2021 and ran with the sport.

“She had interest from the day we announced we were opening and then hosted a business tournament,” Owner Matt Dorsey said.“Her (Cobbs) and her team came in, and we got to know them throughout that event, and she just kept coming back and throwing and made it her second home.”

Twin Blades is the only spot in Idaho that not only has axe throwing but has knife-throwing competitions as well.

Not only is this a fantastic achievement for Cobbs to compete at the highest level, but it also marks an achievement in breaking barriers in the sport.

“I’m one of the first women to compete in axe throwing on ESPN, and this will be the first airing ever, so I thought it was cool I got to represent,” Cobbs said.

She will join Krissy Teets as the first female competitors.

Per a statement from the World Axe Throwing League, “Krissy Teets and Tasia Cobb have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and proficiency in the sport, earning their spots in this prestigious competition through a series of qualifying rounds. Their participation not only represents a personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, particularly women, to pursue their passion in non-traditional sports.”

Cobbs had the experience of a lifetime competing in the event while representing Twin Falls and all female competitors.

She can be an extraordinary example in the community for those hoping to achieve their dreams.

“It’s exciting we get to tell other females that come in or young girls that come in to throw that she was on ESPN, so if she can do it, you can do it,” Dorsey said.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time, as Cobbs will be in action on ESPN2.

