Work begins to widen final section of US93 between 200 South and 400 South in Jerome County.

ITD says to expect minor delays, major construction to begin in January
Road construction to begin on final section of the U.S. Highway 93 widening project.
Road construction to begin on final section of the U.S. Highway 93 widening project.(Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will have crews on U.S. Highway 93 north of Twin Falls to begin work on widening the final section of the roadway.

ITD says that drivers could experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as crews will be working on the shoulders moving utilities.

Major work and impacts won’t start until early January.

Construction will expand US93 to four lanes between 200 South Road and 400 South Road. Other changes include reconstructing the railroad crossing, widening highway shoulders and building left and right turn lanes at 300 South Road and other business developments.

Once utilities are relocated, canal reconstruction will start and take through early March and be followed by roadway work in the spring.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout construction with minor detours of intersecting roads later in the project. New lanes are expected to be open to traffic in October.

This will be the fourth and final segment of the overall corridor, between Twin Falls and Jerome, to be widened, with previous widening projects completed every year since 2018.

