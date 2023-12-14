Behind the Business: Orton Botanical Garden

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Visiting Christmas Light Displays are traditions for many families. One display in Twin Falls has grown in popularity over the past few years. This week’s Behind the Business takes us to the Orton Botanical Garden.

Lamar Orton and his wife started the five-acre Orton Botanical Garden back in 2001, as a place for all of their plants to live.

“We have over 400 different species and varieties of plants, and many Idaho native plants in the garden,” said Lamar Orton, the president of the Orton Botanical Garden.

They had the idea to open the garden up to the public who are interested in the different species of plants.

For years, they were open during the nice weather for people to walk through and explore.

But then, they had another idea, a Christmas light display.

“That just kind of slowly happened, we decorated the fence out front one year, and then we found in the store, there was a deer with a sleigh, and then we found some other deer and things, and we started putting them up, and then we just gradually started decorating more and more until we have it all pretty much decorated now,” said Orton.

For the past ten years, they have been inviting the community to come visit the garden and their Christmas lights.

Open every night that the weather permits from the day after Thanksgiving until December 30, the gates open at 6:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

The garden runs completely on a donation basis, last year they had 12,000 visitors to the garden.

They love having visitors to their garden, as it takes six weeks to set it all up.

“We start around the first of October, putting up the lights, and a little bit into September, putting out the cords, and then in October we start putting up the lights, and then we barely make it when it’s time to start opening, takes six to seven weeks,” said Orton.

He warns, be careful of the native plants as you visit the garden.

You can visit the Orton Botanical Garden at 867 Filer Ave. West in Twin Falls.

