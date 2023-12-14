Eberhard, Russell Shane

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Russell Shane Eberhard, affectionately known as Russ, was born in Gooding, Idaho, on June 18, 1965. He peacefully passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 10, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Russ was a resident of Shoshone, Idaho, at the time of his passing.

Russ is survived by his devoted daughter, Shahayla Eberhard, and his cherished granddaughter, Beatriz deVarona. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Guthrie, and his siblings, Randy Eberhard and Janis Astle.

Professionally, Russ was the proud owner of Bigwood Floors, a venture he co-founded with his business partner, Eric Ollieu. Together, they built a successful business, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

In accordance with Russ’s wishes, he generously chose to be an organ donor, leaving a legacy of compassion and altruism. Following his wishes, Russ was cremated.

A celebration of Russ’s remarkable life will take place near his birthday, the weekend of June 21, 2024. The location for this heartfelt gathering will be determined and shared with friends and family. This event will serve as an opportunity for those who knew and loved Russ to come together, share memories, and celebrate the life of a remarkable individual who touched the hearts of many.

The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their beloved Russ. Your understanding and respect for their need for solitude as they grieve and support one another are greatly appreciated.

Russ will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, and the positive impact he had on those fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace, and may his memory continue to bring comfort and inspiration to all who were privileged to share in his journey.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.