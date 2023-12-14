Advertise with Us
Goodings Kendal Crawford to play softball with Walla Walla Community College

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding senior Kendal Crawford has signed with Walla Walla Community College to continue her softball career at the collegiate level.

She will trade out her black and red with the senators for the black and gold with the Warriors.

Crawford led the team in plate appearances and had 27 hits, 21 runs, and 19 RBIs in her junior season.

She is also a speedster, leading the team with 24 stolen bases last season.

When choosing the Warriors, Crawford told KMVT she felt familiar and comfortable with the coaching strategies.

“When I got to campus, it was very welcoming, and the girls and coaches made me feel welcomed and valued as a player and person,” Crawford said. “I agreed with a lot of their coaching tips that they had, and I was very familiar with their coaching.”

In school, Crawford will pursue nursing. She will graduate high school as a certified nursing assistant and wants to continue her learning with it at college.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

