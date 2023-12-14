Hagerman boys basketball dominates Hansen; Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hansen Huskies (2-6) welcomed the Hagerman Pirates (4-2) for a nonconference matchup on Wednesday night.
This one wasn’t close.
The Pirates worked quickly to get out to an 8-0 lead. All points were scored in the stretch by sophomore Alex Johnson.
The Pirates kept the pressure up as they led 39-13 at the half.
Junior guard Austin Friel was a bright spot for Hansen as he had a team-high 13 points.
The dominance by the Pirates, however, could not be matched.
Hagerman would come away with a 64-23 win.
Junior Ky Kendall along with Johnson would lead the team with 20 points each.
Junior guard Martin Gonzales would score 12 and senior forward Wyatt Hoskovec finished with 10 points.
The Pirates are back in action Friday as they host Rockland at 6:00.
The Huskies will travel and take on Watersprings Friday night at 7:30.
Other boys’ basketball scores
Jerome 51, Buhl 47
- Jerome: Weston Cook 11 points and 11 rebounds, Silas Rose-Lloyd 11 points and nine rebounds
- Buhl: Kyler Kelly 10 points and five rebounds & assists, Jackson Allen nine points and seven rebounds
Valley 50, Rimrock 27
- Valley: Nathan Christensen 15 points
Camas County 74, Murtaugh 56
- Camas: Troy Smith 20 points
- Murtaugh: Oscar Aburto 14 points
Girls basketball scores
Kimberly 43, Buhl 31
- Kimberly: Taya Plew 19 points, Emerson Heatwole seven points, Macy Dille seven points and five rebounds
Filer 75, Gooding 47
- Filer: Kali Bowman 26 points, Hazel Fischer 11 points, Reese Hills 11 points
- Gooding: Izzie Stockham 11 points
Jerome 73, Canyon Ridge 37
