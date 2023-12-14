Advertise with Us
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters

Idaho Power offers tips on using space heaters safely during the cold winter months.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With winter weather in the forecast many people are doing what they can to stay warm and some may be turning to space heaters.

Idaho Power told KMVT they do not recommend using space heaters for several reasons.

Angela Miller says space heaters are a big fire hazard is left unattended or around furniture or fabrics.

She said if you must use a space heater always make sure it is plugged in directly to the wall and not a surge protector with other appliances as it can overload the circuit.

She also said space heaters are only meant to heat small areas and can be very expensive if left running for long periods of time.

“Honestly, if you’re just trying to save a little money the best thing to do is just let your furnace do its thing,” said Miller. “Don’t vary the temperature more than six degrees, and if you do go on vacation for an extended period of time absolutely turn it down, but don’t turn it down to let’s say 50 when you’re gone and crank it to 75 when you get back because you’re actually going to make it work incredibly hard.”

She said if you do go out of town and turn your furnace to 50 turn up the temperature about 6 degrees every few hours back to your desired temperature.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

