Ikea is giving away turkey-sized meatballs for Christmas

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.(Ikea)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Forget the holiday ham, Ikea is offering fans the ultimate dinner showstopper this Christmas season – the first-ever turkey-sized meatball.

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.

“The Turkey-Sized meatball is the ultimate Christmas showstopper for fans of IKEA meatballs. Launched in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for some of our customers to make it the centerpiece of their Christmas dinner,” food manager Karen Hughes said in a press release.

The company is giving away dozens of the 10 lbs. meatballs in the United Kingdom this year.

Ikea also has Veggieball Christmas Trees for people who don’t eat meat. Created using a lot of veggieballs from the Ikea range, the kit comes with a cone-shaped base to create a do-it-yourself plant-based meal.

Ikea will show customers ways to get their hands on the oversized meatballs via its Instagram page.

Packs of normal-sized meatballs are available for purchase for people outside of the United Kingdom.

