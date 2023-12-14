Kohberger’s legal team allowed access to King Road home where murders occured, UI to begin demolition Dec. 28th

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bryan Kohberger’s defense team has been given access to the house on King Road in Moscow today and tomorrow, this is according to a release from the University of Idaho that KMVT received this afternoon.

His defense requested access last month to the home where the four students were murdered in November of 2022, as they prepare their case for trial, the date of the trial has not yet been set.

The defense indicated that they wanted to take photographs, measurements and possibly gather drone footage of the house.

Also, during the next two weeks, the university will begin to prepare the home for demolitions, which is slated to begin at 7am on Thursday, December 28th, and may take several days to completely clear the site on King Road.

The house was given to the university in early 2023. It is the site where U of I students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed. It has been the intention of the university since being given the house, to demolish it.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” President Scott Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The decision to tear down the house during winter break was made as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area.

Germer Construction of Moscow will serve as general contractor and provide project oversight, while also performing site rehabilitation at a reduced cost to the university.

In late October, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) accessed the house to gather additional data. As explained to the university, the scanning done by the FBI will allow them to create visual aids that could be used in the trial.

Because of the gag order imposed by the court, no information or comment will be provided by the defense, prosecutor’s offices, investigators or law enforcement.

