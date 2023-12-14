Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Majorjon Kaylor is expected to change plea in Kellogg quadruple homicide case earlier this year

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, expected to change plea to guilty after mediation with victims' family...
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, expected to change plea to guilty after mediation with victims' family according to court documents.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man charged with the murder of a Kellogg family of four over the Father’s Day weekend this year is expected to change his plea to guilty on Monday, December 22nd.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is expected to change his not-guilty plea to guilty on four counts of second-degree murder.

According to papers filed Wednesday with the court, the agreement comes after mediation between Kaylor and his defense attorneys, along with the family of the four victims killed in June.

The charges would be reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, and the charge of felony burglary would be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 18th of this year, Kaylor and his wife got into an argument with one of the victims about an alleged inappropriate incident in front of their children. Moments later, the four victims were shot by Kaylor.

When police arrived at the scene and detained Kaylor, he told officers that he “snapped,” “lost it” and “did something about it.”

Kaylor’s trial was set to begin in January 2024. However, because both sides in this case agreed to mediation, that date has been vacated. The new trial date has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise

Latest News

The University of Idaho plans to demolish the house where four students were murdered in...
Kohberger’s legal team allowed access to King Road home where murders occured, UI to begin demolition Dec. 28th
U of I
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: U of I Ag Outlook Seminar
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 12-14
Lamar Orton and his wife started the five-acre Orton Botanical Garden back in 2001.
Behind the Business: Orton Botanical Garden