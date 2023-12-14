Majorjon Kaylor is expected to change plea in Kellogg quadruple homicide case earlier this year

WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man charged with the murder of a Kellogg family of four over the Father’s Day weekend this year is expected to change his plea to guilty on Monday, December 22nd.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is expected to change his not-guilty plea to guilty on four counts of second-degree murder.

According to papers filed Wednesday with the court, the agreement comes after mediation between Kaylor and his defense attorneys, along with the family of the four victims killed in June.

The charges would be reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, and the charge of felony burglary would be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 18th of this year, Kaylor and his wife got into an argument with one of the victims about an alleged inappropriate incident in front of their children. Moments later, the four victims were shot by Kaylor.

When police arrived at the scene and detained Kaylor, he told officers that he “snapped,” “lost it” and “did something about it.”

Kaylor’s trial was set to begin in January 2024. However, because both sides in this case agreed to mediation, that date has been vacated. The new trial date has yet to be announced.

