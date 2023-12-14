Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD

Latest News

An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a...
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie