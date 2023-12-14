Staying local: Ashlee Stanger to play volleyball at the College of Southern Idaho

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh senior Ashlee Stanger made it official Wednesday afternoon as she signed to play volleyball for the College of Southern Idaho.

Stanger, a standout volleyball player for the Red Devils, will have the opportunity to compete at a high level in the NJCAA and give herself a chance to elevate to be even better.

She’s excited to stay home and wear the prestigious black and gold colors next season and be a part of the program she’s been around all her life.

“I’ve just been around the program since I was little and living close, and it’s always had a competitive and supportive atmosphere,” Stanger said. The team that Jim (Cartisser) and Babes (Kalulu) have built feels like a good opportunity for me to compete at a high level.”

Stanger is a two-time Snake River Conference Player of the Year, as she led the Red Devils to an undefeated conference championship this season.

She also helped Murtaugh to back-to-back third-place finishes at the state tournament.

With her talent and skill set, CSI head coach Jim Cartisser knew he had to keep in the area.

“With Ashlee, everything just fell into place. It doesn’t happen very often so when we do get that opportunity, we are excited,” Cartisser said. “When we can bring in a local kid that we like, throughout her career, she will improve and make us a better team.”

She’s an incredible athlete and a great person. CSI and the community can’t wait for Stanger to be on the court next season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.