Tesla recalling nearly all 2 million vehicles due to safety regulations according to the NHTSA

Washington, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its cars in an effort to limit the use of its Autopilot feature following a two-year investigation by US safety regulators of roughly 1,000 crashes that involved the feature being engaged at the time of the crash.

The limitations on Autopilot serves as a blow to Tesla’s efforts to market its vehicles to buyers willing to pay extra to have their cars do the driving for them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the Autopilot system can give drivers a false sense of security and be easily misused in certain dangerous situations when Tesla’s technology may be unable to safely navigate the road.

The recall was disclosed in a letter to Tesla posted by the traffic safety administration, which said that Tesla had agreed to the software update starting on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, that will limit the use of the Autosteer feature if a driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate he or she is ready to resume control of the car while the feature is on.

