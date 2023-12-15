Alberti, Kurt Bernard

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Born April 11, 1941, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kurt Alberti, 82, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on November 26, 2023 following a prolonged illness.

Kurt was raised in the Reno-Sparks, Nevada area. Upon graduation from Sparks High School, Kurt joined his older brother, John “Fred”, in the Navy, serving on the 7th Fleet U.S.S O’Brien together during active duty in the Pacific. Following his service, he continued as a Navy Reservist for several years.

An avid auto-enthusiast known to have belonged to a car club and street racing through Reno in his youth, Kurt began working as a mechanic and later purchased his own Arco gas and service station in Reno, “Kurt’s Car Care.”

Kurt married Wanda Utter in 1965, whom he had met while they both attended Sparks High. Together they had five children.

Surprising many, Kurt sold his business and went to work with his in-laws at Monitor Livestock and Ranch Complex. Eventually leaving ranching behind and embarking on a joint-venture in the dairy industry. Kurt moved his family to Wendell, Idaho in 1980 where they founded AU Jerseys. A dairy farm that received national acclaim. Kurt was fond of telling the story of their cleverness in naming the dairy. The AU not only an abbreviation for Alberti-Utter, but also the chemical element symbol for gold, the color of the jersey cows and the money they would make milking them! Whenever someone complained about the “dairy smell”, he would always respond with, “It smells like money to me!”

After Wanda passed, Kurt was introduced to Carol Orbe of Buhl, Idaho by a Nevadan friend. Kurt married Carol in 1990, gaining two step-sons. Until their retirement, Kurt and Carol continued to operate the successful dairy farm.

Kurt was a hard worker throughout his life and took pride in his numerous accomplishments, passing a strong work ethic to his children. In his minimal spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He was a staunch supporter of the Republican Party and proudly a member of the NRA.

Kurt had a good life pursuing his passions and living life his way. He is dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Carol; children: Tracy, Teriann, Kyle, Janel and step-son Chad; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring, date to be determined.

