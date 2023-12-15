Boise State prepares to take on UCLA in the LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES, California (KMVT/KSVT) — We are just one day out from the Starco Brands LA Bowl, featuring the Boise State Broncos and UCLA Bruins.

There’s been a lot of movement off the field in the days prior to this season finale.

Taylen Green

On Monday, sophomore quarterback Taylen Green announced his departure from the program after a successful visit to the University of Arkansas last weekend.

Green, the 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, entered the transfer portal last week with the option of returning to BSU.

But an opportunity to play in the SEC was too good to pass up and he made his decision clear on his social media platforms.

”I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.“

Psalms 32:8 NIV 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/41ZHcAHPYX — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 11, 2023

Now, true freshman CJ Tller seen here in Los Angeles on Wednesday is projected to make his first and only start of the 2023 campaign, Saturday at the LA Bowl.

He made his lone appearance at Utah State where he took two snaps.

For Tiller, playing against UCLA in the LA Bowl is homecoming for him, as he graduated from Rancho Cucamonga High School, about an hour and a half away from SoFi Stadium.

The LA Bowl is Saturday, December 16th starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bush Hamdan

As the Broncos prepare for the Bruins, a steady force will remain as the offensive coordinator. But for Bush Hamdan, he’s adding a new title to his name, associate head coach.

The university announced the promotion Wednesday, with the contract still subject to approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

In his first year back with the Broncos following coaching stints at the NCAA and NFL levels, Hamdan oversaw an All-American campaign by Ashton Jeanty, in which the sophomore tailback led the nation in yards per run after contact and yards after catch per reception.

An alumnus of BSU, Hamdan played quarterback from 2004-2008.

“Super appreciative for Spencer [Danielson] and JD [Jeremiah Dickey] with the associate head title and again you obviously have aspirations of that one day, but it means a lot man for wanting stability, being a guy who has moved around a lot,” Hamdan explained. “Obviously made the move to Boise to hopefully be here for a long time and it’s been an unbelievable Christmas present if you will to be back with these guys.”

Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award.

This award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who has characteristics that define Earl Campbell, a former Heisman winner and considered one of the greatest running backs in college football history, between integrity and performance, to the determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

You have to either been born in Texas or have played football in Texas in order to be eligible.

Jeanty is a Frisco, Texas native.

Erik Chinander

Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced that Erik Chinander is the new defensive coordinator.

Chinander joined the staff last December as the assistant head coach, defensive line coach and defensive run-game coordinator. He will take over defensive play-calling duties following the bowl game.

This season he directed a unit that leads the Mountain West and ranks 10th nationally in sacks.

