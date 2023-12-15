Burley Theater receives $100,000 grant to continue renovations

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Theater was awarded a $100,000 grant Friday morning from the Idaho Heritage Trust’s Historic Theatre Revitalization grant fund.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Burley Theater was going to work to revitalize the theater and to make it the focal point of Burley once again.

The theater has been around since the early 1900′s. The Harris Family owned and operated the theater bringing in live theater performances and classic movies beginning in the 1920′s.

More recently though, The Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation took over the theater and is hoping to bring it back to its glory days, but first it has to be restored.

This grant will be a huge help.

“We’re really excited this is going to help us fix the brick work on the front of the building, and also to renovate the front of the building back to its original state which includes some great big, beautiful glass doors,” said Kim Talbot Harris, whose family owns the theater.

There were nine theaters across the state that were awarded a grant; the Idaho Heritage Trust says Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation presented a great application to the Idaho Heritage Trust, and the trust will provide guidance for them throughout the renovation process.

“Because the Idaho Heritage Trust provides a lot of support, encouragement, preservation architects, as well as structural engineers that will advise them on preserving things historically and even putting them on the National Historical Registry, so we are preserving gems for our Gem State,” said Joan Davies a trustee with the Idaho Heritage Trust.

The Burley Theatre says they are so thankful for the community’s support and is excited to see the progress of the theater’s renovation.

