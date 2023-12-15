Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Burley Theater receives $100,000 grant to continue renovations

The Idaho Heritage Trust’s Historic Theatre Revitalization awarded grants throughout Idaho.
The Burley Theater was awarded a $100,000 grant Friday morning from the Idaho Heritage Trust’s...
The Burley Theater was awarded a $100,000 grant Friday morning from the Idaho Heritage Trust’s Historic Theatre Revitalization grant fund.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Theater was awarded a $100,000 grant Friday morning from the Idaho Heritage Trust’s Historic Theatre Revitalization grant fund.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Burley Theater was going to work to revitalize the theater and to make it the focal point of Burley once again.

The theater has been around since the early 1900′s. The Harris Family owned and operated the theater bringing in live theater performances and classic movies beginning in the 1920′s.

More recently though, The Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation took over the theater and is hoping to bring it back to its glory days, but first it has to be restored.

This grant will be a huge help.

“We’re really excited this is going to help us fix the brick work on the front of the building, and also to renovate the front of the building back to its original state which includes some great big, beautiful glass doors,” said Kim Talbot Harris, whose family owns the theater.

There were nine theaters across the state that were awarded a grant; the Idaho Heritage Trust says Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation presented a great application to the Idaho Heritage Trust, and the trust will provide guidance for them throughout the renovation process.

“Because the Idaho Heritage Trust provides a lot of support, encouragement, preservation architects, as well as structural engineers that will advise them on preserving things historically and even putting them on the National Historical Registry, so we are preserving gems for our Gem State,” said Joan Davies a trustee with the Idaho Heritage Trust.

The Burley Theatre says they are so thankful for the community’s support and is excited to see the progress of the theater’s renovation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD
There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December...
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby

Latest News

File
State Board of Education get update on the teacher pipeline
Mi'Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls, are in the Ada County Jail after a...
Preliminary hearings for two teens at the center of Freddy Rodriguez’s murder pushed back
The Boise State Broncos take on the UCLA Bruins in the LA Bowl on Saturday.
Boise State prepares to take on UCLA in the LA Bowl
Declo High School Juniors host annual Wreaths Across America ceremony