Declo High School Juniors host annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All across the world this week, people are laying wreaths on Veteran’s graves, and in Declo, the ceremony was hosted by the High School Juniors.

Remember, honor and teach is the goal of Wreaths Across America, to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

In Declo, the High School Juniors plan the entire ceremony.

“This year across the country at more than 3,400 participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely to remember, honor and teach,” said Jordan Taylor, a junior at Declo High School.

The students spend the semester planning the ceremony and researching the veterans the wreaths will be laid on.

“It’s also good for the community, it helps us as a high school, and as a class, learn about the people and that they were really people and they fought for our freedom, and I think it’s important,” said Adelyn Stokes, a junior at Declo High School.

Some local veteran’s were present for the ceremony as well.

One student says it is a nice feeling being able to remember the veteran’s near Christmas.

“It’s good to remember everything that we’ve been given, and these people died for us, that’s important to recognize and to see,” said Taylor.

The Junior class at Declo High School organize this ceremony every year. after the ceremony was complete, they laid wreaths on every Veteran’s grave.

“The wreath before us symbolizes honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation, and to their families who endured sacrifices every day on our behalf,” said Taylor.

There are many Wreaths Across America Ceremonies this weekend.

A list is below:

IDSCVW - South Central Idaho Veterans Park at 10:00 a.m.

224 E Main St. Wendell, ID 83355, United States

IDJRCJ - Jerome Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

701 W Ave I Jerome, ID 83338, United States

IDNVCB - Snake River Canyon National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

1585 East 4150 North (1585 East Elm Street) Buhl, ID 83316, United States

IDWECB - West End Cemetery-Buhl at 10:00 a.m.

4150 North 1574 East Buhl, ID 83316, United States

IDSNMP - Sunset Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.

2296 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, ID 83301, United States

IDTWIN - Twin Falls Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

2350 4th Ave E Twin Falls, ID 83301, United States

IDFCAF - Filer Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

2350 E 4000 N Filer, ID 83328, United States

