Health officials are reminding the importance of proper hand washing

By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the holiday season many friends and family will be gathering, and the health district is reminding people one of the easiest ways to stay healthy in gatherings is to wash your hands properly.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District told KMVT that many people believe they are properly washing their hands, but many are in a hurry and don’t wash them long enough or thoroughly enough.

Bodily said to wash your hands properly, ensure they are wet, lather them well with soap for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them with warm water.

She said this prevents two major forms of illness. One is viruses such as the flu, COVID-19, or RSV, and another common illness that affects your respiratory system. These often affect your lungs leading to cough and sore throat.

“And then two, is what we call fecal mouth diseases, that sounds so gross because its basically stuff that is coming out of your bathroom visits, getting on your hands, and then making it to your mouth. Or, somebody else’s bathroom visit getting on your hands from the doorknob or another surface and getting into your mouth,” said Bodily. “And those are usually the ones that cause vomiting and diarrhea, the really really nasty ones.”

She said it is also important to properly wash your hands after you handle food when cooking to prevent the spread of salmonella.

