Hearing postponed for eastern Idaho man accused of killing his family

Jeremy Best's preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday is now vacated by order of the court.
By KIFI
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:08 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — Accused murder suspect, Jeremy Best’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday is now vacated by order of the court. All proceedings in this case are now on hold until a mental capacity determination can be made.

Best is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Teton County.

His wife, Kali Randall, was found dead at her home in Victor November 30th. She was later confirmed to be six months pregnant.

Best is also accused of taking his 10-month old son, Zeke, who was later found dead in the backcountry of Bonneville County near where Best was taken into custody.

The investigation into Zeke’s death continues.

No charges for his death have been filed at this point.

