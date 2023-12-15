Advertise with Us
Mother and daughter graduate college together

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day. (WSTM)
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSTM) - It’s pretty special for a 58-year-old grandmother to graduate college.

It’s even more remarkable when she does it on the same day as her daughter!

There were loud cheers and quiet tears for both Barbara and Tanisha Wiggins as the two stood up to walk across the graduation stage Wednesday at Onondaga Community College.

It was one of the proudest moments for Barbara Wiggins, the 58-year-old mother and grandmother who was once afraid of how things would be on a college campus at her age.

“It took me a long time to get here,” Barbara Wiggins said. “As you know, I’m 58 years old. I started a family. I had a family. Then I was watching my grandchildren and I just decided to go back to school, and it’s been a great journey.”

Although this mother and daughter graduated with degrees in human services, Tanisha Wiggins’ sister and Barbara Wiggins’ other daughter, Alisha, is also an Onondaga Community College grad of 2020.

And of course, she also graduated with a degree in human services.

“Yeah, it is in the bloodline. We love helping people,” Tanisha Wiggins said. “We’re here for everyone and we just love doing what we love doing.”

It was not a traditional journey.

“My children, they were my biggest inspiration,” Tanisha Wiggins added. “After having them, I came back to school and did it within three semesters.”

They had support from each other along the way

“I go to school in the morning and then she goes in the afternoon. So when she’s coming home, then I babysit the kids,” Barbara Wiggins described.

Going past the finish line together was even more of a reward.

“If I can do it, they can do it too. Just do it. Don’t think about it,” Barbara Wiggins said.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Tanisha Wiggins said.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

