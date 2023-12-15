Packed house for CSI law enforcement graduation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, the College of Southern Idaho law enforcement program celebrated its fall 2023 graduates.

Five graduated from the six-week detention class while 14 new officers graduated from the peace officer standard and training class, that just finished its 16-week cycle.

Retired Idaho State Police lieutenant Robert Rausch completed his first term as the CSI law enforcement program manager.

Now these officers will report for duty at various agencies across southern Idaho.

