Preliminary hearings for two teens at the center of Freddy Rodriguez’s murder pushed back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for one of the two men charged in the alleged murder of Freddy Rodriguez in Twin Falls, and the shooting in the target parking lot has been vacated.

Mi’Quavis Taylor, 18, was originally scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Twin Talls County Court Thursday, December 14th on a slew of charges related to a nearly two weeklong crime spree.

Taylor is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Freddy Rodriquez, eight total grand theft charges, one attempted grand theft charge and 3 burglary charges.

That hearing moved due to a Motion to Continue from his defense. The presiding judge granted the motion and issued an order to continue, and the hearing is now scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s accomplice Kaden Thomson, 18, also of Twin Falls, has had his preliminary hearing pushed back to February 23rd as well.

On December 7, 2023, the attorney representing both teens requested a Waiver of Time for Preliminary Hearing for Thomson, which gives the state time to answer the defense’s request for discovery.

Thomson is also facing the same charges as Taylor, and both being held without bond in the Twin Falls County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.