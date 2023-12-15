State Board of Education get update on the teacher pipeline

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The State Board of Education met this week and one of the items on their agenda was the teacher pipeline in Idaho.

Every year a report about the teacher shortage is due to the federal government from each state.

Historically Idaho has struggled to place teachers in math, science, and special education ... And this latest report keeps with that trend. But recently other subjects and grade are being impacted by the lack of teachers.

Student enrollment projections and need are both showing growth. More and more districts are turning to alternative certification to fill the need for teachers.

Some have two-year degrees but don’t have a four-year diploma or credentials that the state would normally require for educators.

While teacher salaries have grown in the state the report shows we’re still behind along with four other key findings.

The State Board of Education says, “Idaho still struggles to fill positions our schools are increasingly using alternative pathways to teacher certification. While we’ve seen some pretty significant investment in teacher salaries in our state, we’re not quite competitive yet. I think that’s a really interesting part of the story. Our five-year teacher retention rate is not where we want it to be and our teacher population is aging. "

The report also found that teacher retention is decreasing each year. Due to this the state board is looking at altering the necessary requirements.

Also, during the meeting they approved the standards for an apprenticeship for teachers. That will now be sent to the United States Department of Labor for approval before guidelines are made for the state.

