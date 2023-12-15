Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The perfect breed of dog for you is highly subjective.

Forbes Advisor asked the question to 10,000 dog owners and found the answer varies widely by where you live.

German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.

For people who live in the most populous states of California, Florida and Texas, Bernese Mountain dogs took the top spot.

Take the survey results with a grain of salt though, because the American Kennel Club found French bulldogs were the most popular breed in the United States last year.

The Forbes survey, however, didn’t show Frenchies ranking in the top three for any state.

For reasons that aren’t explained, Havanese came in last place for 33 states.

The most popular answer in the survey is probably the most correct – that no breed in particular is best.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD
There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December...
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby

Latest News

All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
The Boise State Broncos take on the UCLA Bruins in the LA Bowl on Saturday.
Boise State prepares to take on UCLA in the LA Bowl