Athena Miller and Nicholas James appear in court for Roger Driesel’s murder

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Athena Miller and Ncholas James appeared in court for a preliminary hearing for the alleged murder of Roger Driesel, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an oil pit.

A total of four detectives and the chief of police for Gooding County took the stand to testify about the murder investigation of Roger Driesel.

“I applied and received a search warrant for the property to go into the shop area and to investigate the deceased individual on the property,” said Detective Derek Walker. “We went into the shop that was located on the north side of the driveway inside of an oil changing pit, for trackers diesels, and stuff like that. There was a located deceased individual covered by a trap and some furniture.”

According to court documents, Athena Miller asked her alleged nephew Nicholas James to shoot Roger, who was her boyfriend. Athena claimed that her reason was because Roger was being physically abusive.

“Ultimately, he disclosed to me that he initially shot Roger twice with a .22 and later on he admitted to me that he shot him 7 times with a .22 rifle and once with a pistol,” said Detective Alex Boyer. “He indicated to me that Athena Miller had reached out to him two days prior of his disappearance and requested that he kill Roger. "

According to Detective Boyer, Nicholas allegedly leered Roger out to the location where he murdered him.

“He disclosed to me that he had asked Roger to take him out and show him an oil pit that was located within a shed out there and that Roger was walking into that end of the building ahead of him and that Roger made a comment that he was going to kill Athena, and so he shot him. He shot him in his back,” said Boyer.

Detective Boyer alleges that during his interview with Athena, she stated that her and Nick returned to clean the crime scene two days after Driesel’s death, and reported him missing.

The next hearing is set for January 9th, 2024, for both Athena and James. They’re facing charges for first degree murder, grand theft and two counts of stretched and alteration of evidence.

