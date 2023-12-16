Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Athena Miller and Nicholas James appear in court for Roger Driesel’s murder

Hearing for Nicholas James and Athena Miller
Hearing for Nicholas James and Athena Miller(KMVT/KSVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:10 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Athena Miller and Ncholas James appeared in court for a preliminary hearing for the alleged murder of Roger Driesel, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an oil pit.

A total of four detectives and the chief of police for Gooding County took the stand to testify about the murder investigation of Roger Driesel.

“I applied and received a search warrant for the property to go into the shop area and to investigate the deceased individual on the property,” said Detective Derek Walker. “We went into the shop that was located on the north side of the driveway inside of an oil changing pit, for trackers diesels, and stuff like that. There was a located deceased individual covered by a trap and some furniture.”

According to court documents, Athena Miller asked her alleged nephew Nicholas James to shoot Roger, who was her boyfriend. Athena claimed that her reason was because Roger was being physically abusive.

“Ultimately, he disclosed to me that he initially shot Roger twice with a .22 and later on he admitted to me that he shot him 7 times with a .22 rifle and once with a pistol,” said Detective Alex Boyer. “He indicated to me that Athena Miller had reached out to him two days prior of his disappearance and requested that he kill Roger. "

According to Detective Boyer, Nicholas allegedly leered Roger out to the location where he murdered him.

“He disclosed to me that he had asked Roger to take him out and show him an oil pit that was located within a shed out there and that Roger was walking into that end of the building ahead of him and that Roger made a comment that he was going to kill Athena, and so he shot him. He shot him in his back,” said Boyer.

Detective Boyer alleges that during his interview with Athena, she stated that her and Nick returned to clean the crime scene two days after Driesel’s death, and reported him missing.

The next hearing is set for January 9th, 2024, for both Athena and James. They’re facing charges for first degree murder, grand theft and two counts of stretched and alteration of evidence.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to...
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border has been reopened after being closed due to high winds according to ITD
There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December...
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby

Latest News

There are increased issues with raising your heart rate and blood pressure pass the safe zones...
Shoveling snow and the physical wear and tear
Friday evening's online weather update {12/15/2023}
Fit and Well Idaho: Why exercising is important for heart health
Fit & Well: Shoveling snow can cause a heart attack
The Burley Theater was awarded a $100,000 grant Friday morning from the Idaho Heritage Trust’s...
Burley Theater receives $100,000 grant to continue renovations